Aditya reacts to Arjun's 'Aashiqui' remark with Ananya Panday-Shraddha Kapoor

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 12:29 pm Dec 11, 2023

'Koffee With Karan' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Karan Johar has made our weekly dose of gossip sorted with Season 8 of Koffee With Karan. The makers have now dropped the promo featuring the suave mundas (boys) Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. The promo showcases the actors' warm rapport and playful banter as they spill some hilarious beans about their lives. The episode premieres on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Roy Kapur said this about his love life

In the teaser, Johar probed Roy Kapur about dating rumors involving Ananya Panday. The Night Manager actor coyly responded, "Ask me no secrets, and I'll tell you no lies!" The host also quizzed the pair about off-screen role-play, and Kapoor admitted to using "handcuffs," while Roy Kapur joked that "Disney+ Hotstar can't handle it." The duo even confessed to skipping a romantic night for a friends' hangout.

Kapoor's joke shocked Roy Kapur

During the rapid-fire round, Johar asked Roy Kapur, "If you were ever stuck in a lift with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?" Kapoor humorously interjected, "Aashiqui toh zaroor karta, kiske saath pata nahin," (he would have done Aashiqui but with whom, we do not know) leaving Roy Kapur taken aback. Kapoor later clarified it was just a joke. The episode promises to be all hearts and fun.

