Explainer: What went wrong with 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

Has Netflix's latest venture, Squid Game: The Challenge—a reality show based on the 2021 mega-hit Squid Game—missed the mark? It premiered on Wednesday (November 22). However, this reality competition take on the original show's survival drama theme hasn't resonated well with viewers. Despite the lavish production value, the show has scored a lackluster rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Let's explore the reasons behind the discontent.

'Squid Game: The Challenge': Reality twist to 'Squid Game' phenomenon

Upon its release, Squid Game became a global phenomenon! It secured 14 Emmy nominations and won six, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Lee Jung-jae. As fans await season two, Netflix introduced The Challenge—a reality series based on the original's premise. The entire set of Squid Game was meticulously recreated on six expansive stages for 456 contestants—primarily consisting of British and American participants—around London.

'The Challenge' offers record $4.56M cash prize; no bullets

The Challenge brilliantly replicates the iconic features of Squid Game. Contestants navigate eerie stairwells guarded by masked figures. The infamous "Red Light-Green Light" game was also recreated, with the menacing rotating child's doll crafted in the UK's largest 3D printing facility. Unlike the original, there's no shooting. However, 456 players vie for a record-breaking $4.56M prize, marking the highest in Netflix's reality TV history.

Why fans are upset with 'The Challenge'

Fans eagerly awaiting a new Squid Game season were met with disappointment as The Challenge took a reality show turn, centered around children's games. The series garnered mixed critical reviews, holding an average 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics. Adding to the controversy, a Rolling Stone exposé in February featured participants considering legal action, alleging a rigged experience filled with "torment and trauma."

'The Challenge' mostly received mixed reviews on social media

Netflix's recent reality TV foray is a 10-episode reality competition series, streaming until December 6. Upon release, the show triggered mixed reactions on social media platforms. While some viewers passionately backed their favorite contestants, others vehemently disliked it. One user boldly stated, "After two minutes, I said NO WAY!! Negative. I won't lose another 2 seconds for this kind of horrible reality show (sic)."

Contestants threaten lawsuits over injuries: Report

Controversy further surrounded The Challenge as reports suggested a British legal firm threatened a lawsuit against makers over alleged injuries sustained by contestants during filming. The UK-based personal injury claims firm Express Solicitors reportedly said the production "pushed the boundaries of safety in the name of entertainment." Per The Hollywood Reporter, however, the show's producers denied any filed lawsuits—emphasizing their commitment to contestant welfare.

Meanwhile, here's when 'Squid Game' season 2 is coming

For those who found The Challenge uninteresting, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, has embarked on the production of the eagerly-awaited second season. Reportedly, filming began in July, promising key characters' return along with new faces engaging in life-or-death struggles. While anticipation is high, viewers must exercise patience, with the release expected no earlier than late 2024 as the scripted drama takes shape.