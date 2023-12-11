'Response is surreal!': Threeory band behind 'Roja' medley in 'Animal'

By Isha Sharma 12:19 pm Dec 11, 202312:19 pm

We spoke to Threeory band that is behind the sensational 'Roja' medley in 'Animal'

Music stirs your soul, transports you to a different world, and warms your heart's cockles in ways you deem impossible. Animal's music achieves that at different junctures, with the first time during Ranbir Kapoor's entry scene, when a gorgeous Roja medley reverberates in the background, courtesy of Threeory band. How did everything piece together and what was the band's process? Excerpts from our interview.

On receiving astounding response for the melody

When asked what has changed for Threeory post Animal's release, the band members gush, "Grateful for the overwhelming response! We performed this piece six-seven years ago, and the love on Instagram and YouTube has been incredible." "After being recognized in the movie, memes praising the song flooded in. Within 48 hours, it was trending everywhere. A surreal moment for us and our phones."

How did Sandeep Reddy Vanga reach out to Threeory?

"Six years ago, we performed at Arjun Reddy's audio launch. That's how we met Reddy Vanga. Shortly after, he stumbled upon our Roja rendition on YouTube. Then, cut to 2021, he called us and asked us to immediately catch a flight to Mumbai!" "A day before the shoot, he introduced us to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and explained his vision of Kapoor's entry."

Readers, did you catch the band's cameo in 'Animal'?

"Reddy Vanga was several steps ahead. When he came across us, he built a vision for Kapoor's character that resonated strongly with our music. Reddy Vanga just asked us to be Threeory and hit the music." "So, we played as usual and then entered Kapoor with all his grace! Sai (violinist), Tarun (drummer), Along (guitarist), Mark (keys), and Imti (bassist) appeared in a cameo."

How was the experience on the set?

"It was surreal! When we heard 'Action!,' it felt like we were back on stage at one of our gigs. (Reddy Vanga) simply encouraged us to play our hearts out. Our fondest memory was when he introduced us to Kapoor, he got up from his chair and introduced himself to us quite humbly. We were simply awestruck." "Did RANBIR KAPOOR just introduce himself?"

On Reddy Vanga's celebrated musical sense

"He taps into the deeper self of the character. He's got a diversified musical sense. This becomes all the more apparent when you look at the characters he creates." "While working with him, we sensed no matter how Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has contrary, violent, and deeply flawed shades, eventually, he is still a kid at heart who vibes to Roja."

On 'Roja's music composer, AR Rahman and learnings from him

Maestro AR Rahman created the music of Roja back in the '90s. Sharing the learnings acquired from him, Threeory says, "From attending Mr. AR Rahman's concerts to looping his music for hours, years of cherished inspiration fuelled our creation of the Roja rock version." "We earnestly hope that one day we'll receive feedback from him about our rendition. That day will be incredibly fulfilling."

The band's nomenclature, founding members, and future

"Our journey began with Mark and Sai in 2013. We kept expanding in the coming years and currently, we are nine-member-strong." "As for our projects, we're currently working on our originals; 2023 is ending or rather starting for us with such a bang! We're also working on a longer version of the Roja melody that'll be available across music platforms soon." We can't wait!