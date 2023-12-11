Virushka's sixth anniversary: Times they were each other's biggest cheerleaders

By Isha Sharma 12:15 pm Dec 11, 202312:15 pm

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma got married on this day, six years ago

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a match betrothed in heaven. Despite hailing from diametrically different backgrounds, the duo found companionship and love in each other, and have been setting the bar high, personifying #CoupleGoals! The couple is celebrating their six years of marriage on Monday and what better occasion than today to revisit the times they professed love for each other publicly?

When Sharma called Kohli 'world's greatest man'

While speaking to Anupama Chopra during the promotion of Sui Dhaaga, Sharma gushed, "I am married to the greatest man in the world." She added, "We are both very awkward with the fame that we have...and that's why we connect so much. We run away, sometimes...That's the reason why we are so self-sufficient. He and I are male and female versions of each other."

When Kohli shielded her from incessant trolling

Bizarrely, Sharma has been blamed repeatedly when Kohli doesn't perform per expectations on the 22 yards, and this, unfortunately, is a tradition that has been in continuation since before their marriage. When one such incident occurred in March 2016, Kohli broke his silence and posted on X, "Shame on people for trolling [her] non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity."

This is what Kohli had posted in 2016

Kohli on how Sharma changed his life

While calling himself a "completely changed man," Kohli once told BCCI TV, "I started evolving when Anushka came into my life. And vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn't have been able to go on with so much composure, passion, and zeal if it wasn't for her." "She is absolutely my better half," he said in another interview.

Sharma's beautiful words of support for VK in January 2022

When VK relinquished the Indian Men's Cricket Team's Test captaincy in January 2022, he broke millions of hearts. This was, however, another occasion that accentuated how Sharma stands by him through his stupendous highs and his heartbreaking lows. In a long Instagram post, she wrote, "You held onto nothing with greed, not even this position, and I know that. You, my love, are limitless."

