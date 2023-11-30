Amitabh Bachchan blesses Abhishek-Agastya, shares 'Sam Bahadur' screening photos

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Amitabh Bachchan blesses Abhishek-Agastya, shares 'Sam Bahadur' screening photos

By Aikantik Bag 01:17 pm Nov 30, 202301:17 pm

Agastya Nanda is gearing up for Bollywood debut with 'The Archies'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a pillar in the Indian entertainment industry. The multi-faceted actor is known for his well-articulated social media posts, too. Recently, Bachchan took to Instagram and shared photos of son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda at a special screening of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur. Big B penned a heartfelt note for the duo. Nanda is set to make his Bollywood debut on December 7 with The Archies.

2/3

Here's what Senior Bachchan wrote

While sharing the photos from the premiere, Bachchan penned, "रक़्त बहता है, दोनों में बच्चन है ; आशीर्वाद सदा उनका तुम दोनों पे (Blood flows, both of them have Bachchan, his blessings are always on you both)." Nanda is the son of Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda.

3/3

Instagram Post