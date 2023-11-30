Who are the real figures getting featured in Trump's biopic

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 pm Nov 30, 202301:15 pm

Titled 'The Apprentice,' the film will feature Sebastian Stan in the leading role

Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi is making a biopic on the former US President, Donald Trump. Titled The Apprentice, it'll focus on Trump's rise as a real estate tycoon. Marvel actor Sebastian Stan has been roped in to play a key role. Here, we bring you details about which star will play real-life figures, apart from the movie's summary and its release date.

Why does this story matter?

According to reports, the production for the movie began earlier this week. This news comes in at a time when the former president is looking at a trial for fraud in New York. Trump is presently facing indictments in multiple cases against him, reportedly. He is also set to run for the elections in 2024 once again to return to the Oval Office.

Stan to play young Trump

As per Deadline, Stan has been tapped in to essay the role of young Trump who created a name and space for himself in the real estate industry of New York. The actor, who is best known for playing James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, Captain America's bestfriend, has acted in other biopics, too. He played Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev's role in Dumb Money previously.

Jeremy Strong will be seen as Roy Cohn

An important character in Trump's journey to fame is Roy Cohn. He is the notorious attorney who eventually became a mentor to the ex-president. Cohn was also disbarred over his unethical conduct. As per the above-mentioned report, the role of Cohn will be played by Succession actor Jeremy Strong, who was previously seen in The Gentlemen, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Maria Bakalova roped in as Ivana Trump

The makers have also roped in Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova as one of the leading characters in the movie. She has been cast opposite Stan to play Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump. Bakalova, best known for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, will next be seen in Fairyland, a drama produced by Sofia Coppola, which will also feature Emilia Jones and Scoot McNairy.

Everything you need to know about 'The Apprentice'

Helmed by Abbasi, the film is set in the 1970s and 1980s. Apart from following Trump's journey as the real estate tycoon, it will also showcase his relationship with Cohn. As per a CNN report, a release date has not yet been finalized for the movie, however, it said that the principal photography has begun. It's written by journalist-author Gabriel Sherman.