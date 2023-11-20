BLACKPINK members extend contracts with YG Entertainment? Here's the truth

By Tanvi Gupta Nov 20, 2023

Everything about BLACKPINK's contract renewal status

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have reportedly opted to extend their group activities under YG Entertainment after their contracts expired in August. A recent report suggests that while the group is set to continue its collective promotions, members may not renew their exclusive individual contracts with the agency. YGE responded to this report, stating that "nothing is confirmed, and discussions are ongoing."

Why does this story matter?

Since their debut in 2016 with BOOMBAYAH under YGE, BLACKPINK has soared to unprecedented success. Over the years, they've set multiple records, and become iconic idols and influential figures in the fashion world. More recently, they have concluded their uber-successful BORN PINK world tour. Since their exclusive contracts expired in August, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's future activities.

Exclusive contracts with members remain uncertain: Report

According to Munhwa Ilbu, although the members have consented to proceed with YGE for BLACKPINK's pursuits, none have renewed their exclusive individual contracts with the company. A K-pop insider disclosed that another agency offered a 10B KRW (approximately $7.7M) down payment to sign the members. However, some members still think it is more advantageous to stay with YGE. Last week, YGE announced that negotiations for new exclusive contracts were underway.

'How much longer...': BLINKS expressed disappointment over long-drawn negotiations

The above-mentioned publication also reported that some members are considering pursuing solo careers at YGE in the future. Meanwhile, the ongoing discussions have heightened frustrations and disappointment among BLINKS (BLACKPINK's fans). One fan expressed their impatience by writing on social media, "How much longer?"

Jennie made a surprising appearance with ex-YGE managers recently

Last week, Jennie attended the pre-opening of a TAMBURINS pop-up store in South Korea. The idol was accompanied by her managers who were believed to have departed from YGE. This gave rise to speculations that Jennie might depart from the company after her managers did the same. Fans think that the rumors of the idol establishing her agency might also be true.