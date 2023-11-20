Why TXT's Soobin is under fire for mentioning this anime

By Tanvi Gupta

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together's Soobin is facing hate for mentioning the anime Made in Abyss in an old live session. Recently, fans took to X/Twitter to share excerpts from the anime to emphasize its "graphic and pedophilic themes." Fans have mistakenly linked Soobin's comments to "endorsing the anime," even though Soobin mentioned, "he wouldn't recommend it due to its provocative content." Here's what exactly happened.

First, know why 'Made in Abyss' gained negative reputation

Made in Abyss, a Japanese manga series penned and illustrated by Akihito Tsukushi, spans 12 volumes. It has been adapted into a two-part anime series. While it garnered praise for its compelling narrative and striking visuals, some viewers found it disconcerting. The plotline, involving young characters facing unsettling situations within an eerie and horror-filled story, has sparked diverse reactions, contributing to both acclaim and controversy.

What was Soobin's actual statement on 'Made in Abyss'?

In an old live session, Soobin revealed his liking for the second season of Made in Abyss but specifically stated that he would not endorse the anime because of its offensive nature. He said, "Honestly, I didn't find the first season very enjoyable, but the second season was a lot of fun. It's not an anime I'd strongly recommend because it can be a bit provocative, but the story is genuinely good, and I'm enjoying watching it."

Misinterpretation sparked controversy; fans came in support of Soobin

Some fans misunderstood his statements, incorrectly attributing a recommendation to an anime he explicitly advised against. One supporter defended the singer, emphasizing, "Soobin watching Made in Abyss doesn't mean he supports its disturbing themes; it's a horror anime! You can be upset at him for mentioning it, but you can't unfairly label him for liking a horror genre meant to disturb viewers." Another fan shared a snapshot from the old live session, straightforwardly stating, "He didn't recommend it."

Here's a post by an X/Twitter user on controversy

Other K-pop idols faced similar backlash recently

Not only Soobin but other K-pop idols, including SEVENTEEN's Woozi, NCT127's Taeyong have faced backlash for watching and appreciating Made in Abyss. Woozi had also suggested the anime during a Weverse live session, while Taeyong shared his support for the series on his social media. A fan expressed strong disapproval, stating, "I'm sorry, but I don't care how much you like Woozi, Soobin, Taeyong, or anyone else who read this or watched the anime...they deserve the absolute worst."