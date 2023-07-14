#NewsBytesExclusive: 'College Romance' was like film school, says Shreya Mehta

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 14, 2023 | 07:54 pm 3 min read

Actor Shreya Mehta's next project will be with filmmaker Rohan Sippy

Actor Shreya Mehta is excited as the fourth and final season of College Romance dropped on SonyLIV on Friday. The series, which premiered its first season in 2018, marked the actor's acting debut. Upon the series finale's release, Mehta, who essayed Deepika in College Romance, got candid with NewsBytes about it and her upcoming web series with filmmaker Rohan Sippy. Here are the excerpts.

Did you relive college days through 'College Romance,' 'Girls Hostel'?

I have lived three kinds of college lives in this one life, of which two are because of these two shows. These are the web series that have been loved so much by the audience. Whether it was the good scripts or the amount of fun I had while shooting at two different colleges for the shows, I will always be grateful.

Did 'College Romance's past success add pressure for season finale?

If you would ask me about any other show, then I will feel the pressure. But that's not been the case with College Romance. I was nervous, but I have a gut feeling that the final season will do well. We've constantly received love for it worldwide. There's been excitement regarding its release, and I'm sure that our audience is going to enjoy it.

Is Season 4 best season of 'College Romance'?

We have recreated the first season's magic in season four. It is one of the most entertaining seasons, but for me, the best would be season one. I started working on College Romance in 2016, I was waiting to see this show go on board. It's been a long journey for me, which is why season one will always be special for me.

Now that show has ended, how do you feel?

We were emotional throughout the month-long shooting. We cried on the last day of the shoot, too; it's been very emotional for each one of us. As an individual, College Romance has been a film school to me. When I look back at the time I started my career, I was very scared. But now I can take on any challenge thrown at me.

What are the best memories you created on show?

There is not one but many memories that all of us have from the four seasons. There was a magic that we created in season one, even behind the cameras. We got to know each other as individuals. The time when we all connected for the first time in season one to shoot for 30 days is what I cherish the most.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

I completed shooting for a web series with filmmaker Rohan Sippy. It is going to be an entertaining show. At the moment, I can't disclose the platform on which it will be released since it's still in discussion. I'm playing a very different character than College Romance or Girls Hostel. It's an Indian adaptation of an American web series called Unreal.

