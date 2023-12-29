Gary Oldman, aka Sirius, calls his 'Harry Potter' performance 'mediocre'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:53 pm Dec 29, 202304:53 pm

Gary Oldman essayed Sirius Black's role in JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter' franchise

Gary Oldman has received immense love for playing Sirius Black in the Harry Potter franchise. Every Potterhead had an emotional moment when Black, one of the most loved characters, died in the fifth film of the series. However, Oldman has now criticized his own portrayal of Black, describing it as "mediocre." On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor confessed that he might have played the role differently, had he read JK Rowling's Harry Potter books before joining the franchise.

Black was one of the key characters in the Harry Potter film series. He was first introduced in 2004 with the franchise's third installment, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Later, he returned for the fifth part, The Order of the Phoenix (2007), in which Bellatrix Lestrange murders Black. Oldman also played cameo roles in The Goblet of Fire (2005) and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011).

Oldman wished he did 'Harry Potter' differently

Unlike his late Harry Potter co-star Alan Rickman (Professor Severus Snape), Oldman didn't have prior knowledge of future events in Rowling's books. During his appearance on the podcast, he pondered whether knowing his character's journey would have positively impacted his performance. "Maybe if I had read the books like [Rickman], if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what's coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently," he stated.

Oldman's self-critique extended to other performances

The Oscar-winning actor admitted that he hasn't been a fan of his performances and that he often criticizes his past work. "It's like anything if I sat and watched myself in something and said, 'My god, I'm amazing,' that would be a very sad day," Oldman explained. "Because you want to make the next thing better," he added.

How 'Harry Potter,' 'Dark Knight' helped personal life

In a separate interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Oldman expressed gratitude for the Harry Potter and The Dark Knight films, which provided him stability during a tough time in his life as a single dad. "I tell you, the two — Batman and Harry Potter — really, they saved me because it meant that I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids," he shared.

On balancing work as single parent

Oldman revealed that he declined several opportunities to focus on his children after becoming a single parent in 2000. He made 27 round trips during the Dark Knight trilogy's production in London and his Los Angeles home to be with his kids. Oldman's dedication to his family highlights his commitment to maintaining a balance between his personal and professional life, even while working on high-profile projects like Harry Potter and The Dark Knight.

