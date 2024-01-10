'King': Sajid Nadiadwala gave title rights to SRK for free

'King': Sajid Nadiadwala gave title rights to SRK for free

By Aikantik Bag 04:24 pm Jan 10, 202404:24 pm

'King' is slated for 2025 release

Bollywood's very own King, Shah Rukh Khan recently acquired the title King for free from esteemed Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala. A new Bollywood Hungama report suggests that it took a single phone call from Khan for Nadiadwala to willingly transfer the title to Red Chillies Entertainment. The producer, known for his work with stars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, is eager to collaborate with Khan in upcoming projects.

Sajid Nadiadwala registered the title in 2017

When Khan expressed his interest in the title, Nadiadwala promptly completed the necessary paperwork and transferred it within a week, reportedly. An insider shared that the title King was initially planned for an action film featuring Hrithik Roshan and directed by Kabir Khan in 2017. However, Nadiadwala agreed that no one other than SRK could truly embody the title of King better.

More about Sujoy Ghosh's 'King'

Reports are rife that Khan is set to star in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller titled King. The movie is reported to be Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. Produced by Siddharth Anand in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to begin shooting soon on a start-to-finish schedule. Fans can expect King to hit theaters in 2025. Additionally, there are whispers of a potential partnership between Vishal Bhardwaj and Khan for a thrilling new project.