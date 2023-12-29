Box office: 'Animal' might soon bow out after illustrious run

Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as a superstar as his stardom quadrupled with the humongous success of Animal. The controversial yet successful action drama—released on December 1—collected over Rs. 850 crore at the global box office and set a record for A-rated films in India. However, with big releases like Salaar and Dunki, it slowed down in the fourth week and might exit cinemas soon.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 540.84 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics and some viewers but emerged as a box office favorite. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. It is co-produced by T-Series.

