Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' is about to say goodbye

By Aikantik Bag Dec 20, 2023

Natural Star Nani had a good year at the celluloid with two hits including the recently released drama Hi Nanna. The movie has had a great run but is now showing signs of slowing down. As the makers aim for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India, the film will struggle to hold the fort once Salaar hits the theaters.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 41.47 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Currently, it needs a commercial boost. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, Jayaram, Viraj Ashwin, Shilpa Tulaskar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

