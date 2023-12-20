'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' hits screens sooner than expected!

By Tanvi Gupta 10:08 am Dec 20, 202310:08 am

'Percy Jackson' unleashes Greek magic early on Disney+ and Hulu!

Godly good news folks! Disney has gifted Rick Riordan fans an early Christmas present by dropping the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+. The series graced the screens about six hours before the scheduled premiere. Additionally, the first episode was also made accessible on Hulu. Pamela Levine—Disney's Head of Marketing, expressed gratitude, stating, "We wanted to let our fans enjoy the first two episodes a bit earlier than expected."

Why does this story matter?

The Percy Jackson fanbase has eagerly awaited the series, stemming from author Riordan's debut of the first Percy Jackson and the Olympians book in 2005. Despite 20th Century Fox adapting the initial two books into movies in 2010 and 2013, dissatisfaction arose due to plot alterations, leading to subsequent unpopularity of the films. Unfortunately, the last three books of the series have yet to receive a screen adaptation.

'Percy Jackson' episodes set to be released weekly on Tuesdays

This marks the second major update to Disney's release strategy for Percy Jackson. Initially, it was revealed that the first episode would premiere on both Hulu and Disney+ and be available until January 31. Going forward, in this eight-episode series, new episodes will be released weekly on Disney+ every Tuesday at 6:00pm PT (Wednesday in India) until the Season 1 finale on January 31, 2024

Take a look at this 'surprise' announcement

What is the storyline of 'Percy Jackson'?

The series follows the adventures of Percy Jackson as he embarks on the most perilous quest. Teaming up with a satyr and the daughter of Athena, Percy undertakes a cross-country journey in the United States. His mission: To apprehend a thief who has stolen Zeus's formidable master bolt, the original weapon of mass destruction, and return it to its rightful owner to avert a catastrophic war. Along the way, Percy encounters a myriad of mythological adversaries determined to thwart him.

Meet the cast of 'Percy Jackson'

The series features a stellar cast portraying both heroes and villains. The main trio comprises Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena, and Aryan Simhadri as the satyr Grover Underwood. Notable additions include Virginia Kull as Percy's mother, Sally Jackson, alongside Timm Sharp, portraying Percy's disagreeable stepfather, Gabe Ugliano. Glynn Turman takes on the role of Percy's mentor, portraying Chiron/Mr. Brunner.

Riordan's involvement and future adaptations

In contrast to the film adaptations, Riordan serves as a writer and executive producer for the Disney+ series. Per reports, the plan is to release five seasons based on each of the five books. Karey Burke—president of 20th Television—shared their intention to adopt "all" of Riordan's books set in the Percy Jackson universe. Jonathon E Steinberg and Dan Shotz serve as the showrunners for the series.