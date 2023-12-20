Box office collection: 'Fight Club' is fighting for survival

'Fight Club' box office collection

Tamil cinema's newest offering Fight Club has been quite underwhelming and has not been able to perform as per the hype. The film's title has a global legacy and with Lokesh Kanagaraj bankrolling it, cinephiles were expecting a visual extravaganza. The movie opened to good numbers but is currently on a downward journey with no chances of revival.

Aiming for gradual momentum

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Abbas A Rahmath directorial earned Rs. 98 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.86 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews, especially for its stereotypical portrayal of North Chennai. The cast includes Vijay Kumar, Monisha Mohan Menen, Kartheekeyan Santhanam, Avinash Raghudevan, Shankar Thas, and Saravana Vel, among others.

