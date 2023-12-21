'Dunki': Shaan reveals why Rajkumar Hirani dropped his song

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Dunki': Shaan reveals why Rajkumar Hirani dropped his song

By Aikantik Bag 01:41 pm Dec 21, 202301:41 pm

Shaan opens up after his 'Dunki' song got dropped

Dunki is the current mood of Tinseltown as Shah Rukh Khan is back on celluloid for the third time in 2023. Fans were anticipating Shaan's song in Dunki and now, the singer has opened up after the makers dropped it. The song was titled Durr Kahi Durr and it also featured Shreya Ghoshal.

2/3

Hirani's reasoning for dropping the song

Shaan stated that the song was recorded and filmed in Kashmir but was cut on the edit table by editor-director Rajkumar Hirani. The singer shared that it was Hirani's decision to exclude it after a lot of contemplation. He praised the director for being "very transparent" with him about the choice. "I fully understand that the film is top priority." Shaan also expressed hope that the song might be featured in one of Hirani's future projects.

3/3

Twitter Post