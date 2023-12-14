Happy birthday, Rana Daggubati: Must-watch Hindi titles of 'Baahubali' actor

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Dec 14, 2023

Birthday boy Rana Daggubati turned 39 on Thursday

Actor-turned-producer Rana Daggubati became a pan-India sensation after he played the antagonist Bhallaladeva in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise. Predominantly a Telugu actor, Daggubati has also worked in the Hindi and Tamil film industries. Whether it's for his acting chops or the looks, he enjoys a huge fan following in the Hindi belt. On his 39th birthday on Thursday, we've listed his must-watch Hindi titles.

'Rana Naidu'

The Netflix series marked the first work collaboration between Daggubati and his real-life uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The uncle-nephew duo featured in the lead as father and son in the series directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. According to reports, Rana Naidu is the most-watched Indian content on Netflix, globally. It secured 330th position in Netflix's top 500 list, scoring 46.3M watch hours.

'The Ghazi Attack'

The actor received critical acclaim for the 2017 war drama The Ghazi Attack. Helmed by Sankalp Reddy, the film is said to be inspired by INS Karanj's attack on PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Leading the film was Daggubati as Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma alongside Kay Kay Menon as Captain Ran Vijay Singh and Atul Kulkarni as Lieutenant Commander Santosh Devraj.

'Baby'

Daggubati was cast as Jai Singh Rathore in Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller Baby, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. He plays an Indian intelligence officer who goes out on a mission with Ajay Singh Rajput (Kumar) and Omprakash Shukla (Kher) to eliminate a Pakistani separatist Bilal Khan (Menon). His straight face throughout and the action sequences, make Baby a good watch.

'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'

Although Daggubati played a cameo in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, those two minutes of his on-screen presence are worth mentioning. He plays the role of Vikram Sahai, a photographer who comes to shoot Aditi's (Kalki Kanmani) wedding and is romantically inclined toward Naina (Deepika Padukone). In his altercation scene with Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), it's difficult to pick the best between the two men.

'Dum Maaro Dum'

A year after his acting debut in 2010, Daggubati made his Bollywood debut with Rohan Sippy's Dum Maaro Dum. An action thriller, Daggubati plays the role of DJ Joaquim 'Joki' Fernandes in the movie led by Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. Though he was seen in a supporting role, Daggubati's performance as Joki, a former love interest of Zoey (Basu), was noticed by critics.