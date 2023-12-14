5 Primetime Emmy Award-winning shows to watch on Netflix

5 Primetime Emmy Award-winning shows to watch on Netflix

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Dec 14, 2023

Netflix shows that won Primetime Emmy awards

Netflix has a plethora of web series with unparalleled storytelling and outstanding performances. We are here with a carefully curated list of shows that have not only captured the hearts of audiences but have also earned recognition from the television industry's most prestigious bodies. The exceptional narratives and top-notch performances converge in a binge-worthy array of Primetime Emmy triumphs.

'Squid Game' (2021- )

Squid Game is a South Korean thriller that immerses viewers in a twisted survival competition with life-or-death stakes. Struggling with financial woes, participants enter a mysterious game, unaware of its deadly consequences. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series explores socio-economic disparity and the human condition through intense challenges, betrayals, and moral dilemmas. It captivates you with its thought-provoking tale and harrowing twists.

'Bridgerton' (2020- )

Based on Julia Quinn's book series, Bridgerton captivates audiences with its dazzling Regency-era setting, weaving a tale of love, scandal, and societal intrigue. This period drama follows the Bridgerton family's romantic escapades in London's high society. As Lady Whistledown's scandalous revelations unfold, the show enthralls with its opulent aesthetics, diverse cast, and a modern twist on historical romance, making it a binge-worthy sensation.

'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

The coming-of-age biographical drama series The Queen's Gambit follows Beth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy, through the male-dominated world of competitive chess in the 1960s. Brilliantly portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, Beth battles personal demons and societal expectations on her journey to greatness. The series captures the triumphs and tribulations of a remarkable mind through its stunning visuals, compelling characters, and strategic brilliance.

'The Crown' (2016-2023)

The Crown reigns as a majestic historical drama chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Impeccably crafted, each season navigates through pivotal moments in British history, offering a glimpse into the private lives of the royal family. The series, with stellar performances, lavish production, and meticulous attention to detail, paints an intimate portrait of power, duty, and the evolving monarchy.

'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

The heartwarming comedy series Schitt's Creek traces the hilarious journey of the once-wealthy Rose family, who find themselves financially ruined and living in the quirky town they once bought as a joke. With eccentric characters and a stellar ensemble cast led by Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, the series joyfully explores love, acceptance, and the unexpected bonds that emerge in the unlikeliest of places.