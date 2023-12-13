Best TV shows of 2023: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us'

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Dec 13, 202310:00 pm

Best shows of the year

Here's to celebrating the finest television had to offer in 2023! In a landscape saturated with remarkable storytelling and groundbreaking performances, this curated list brings you the best TV shows of the year. From gripping dramas to uproarious comedies, each entry exemplifies the pinnacle of creativity, cultural relevance, and entertainment value. Take a journey through the small screen's most exceptional offerings in 2023.

'Dead Ringers' (Amazon Prime Video) (2023)

Based on David Cronenberg's 1988 namesake film, the psychological thriller drama television miniseries Dead Ringers unfolds the complex lives of identical twin gynecologists, both portrayed by Rachel Weisz, who aim to alter how mothers give birth. As they navigate professional success, personal entanglements, and unsettling secrets, the show explores themes of identity, ambition, and the blurred lines between reality and deception.

'The Last of Us' (HBO Max) (2023- )

The Last of Us is an intense post-apocalyptic drama based on the popular video game. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series follows Joel and Ellie's perilous journey across a devastated America. As they confront ruthless survivors and infected creatures, the show explores themes of survival, loyalty, and the profound impact of a world forever changed by a deadly pandemic.

'Beef' (Netflix) (2023)

Beef is a darkly comedic series that explores a prolonged feud between two strangers in the aftermath of a road rage incident. Steven Yeun plays Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder who goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), an entrepreneur with a picturesque life. It takes a satirical approach to fame, ego, and the absurdity of public conflicts.

'Reservation Dogs' (FX/Hulu) (2021-2023)

Reservation Dogs is a groundbreaking coming-of-age comedy series that follows a group of indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they navigate the challenges of adolescence while dreaming of escaping their small-town life. Co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the show blends humor, authenticity, and cultural representation, providing a fresh and unique perspective on friendship, dreams, and the pursuit of a better future.

'Succession' (HBO Max) (2018-2023)

Succession is a riveting drama that delves into the tumultuous lives of the wealthy Roy family, owners of a global media empire. Led by Brian Cox as the patriarch Logan Roy, the series intricately weaves themes of power, family dynamics, and corporate greed. With sharp writing and stellar performances, it is an addictive exploration of the complexities and moral ambiguities of wealth and influence.