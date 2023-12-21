Box office buzz: 'Salaar' sells 14.9+L tickets in advance booking

By Aikantik Bag Dec 21, 2023

'Salaar' releases on Friday

Rebel Star Prabhas is a big name in India after the humongous success of Baahubali. Eventually, the actor starred in some big-budget tent poles but could not make a mark in the commercial arena. He's currently aiming to make a mammoth comeback at the box office with Salaar. The movie is in the buzz and is pitted against Dunki. Let's elucidate the advance bookings!

Gearing up for an earth-shattering opening

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial sold over 14,91,400 tickets and grossed around Rs. 31.37 crore in India. Given a pan-India release and being a part of the KGF Universe, the film has a vantage point. The action thriller's promo materials received lukewarm responses but the loyal fans are eagerly waiting. The movie releases on Friday.

More about the film

KGF Universe enjoys a cult following. Even though the makers have not confirmed, reportedly, Salaar is based in the same universe. The pan-India film stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Bobby Simha, among others. The movie is made in two parts and the first part is titled Ceasefire. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.