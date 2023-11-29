Prashanth Neel spills details about 'Salaar's plot

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Prashanth Neel spills details about 'Salaar's plot

By Tanvi Gupta 12:36 pm Nov 29, 202312:36 pm

All you need to know about Prabhas-led 'Salaar'

Prashanth Neel, the creative force behind the KGF franchise, is eagerly preparing for the release of Salaar, featuring superstars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Neel shared insights into the plot, revealing that it centers around the dynamic of two friends. With soaring expectations, let's take a closer look at what we can anticipate from the film.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Fans are expecting an action-packed extravaganza from the adept director with Salaar. The character posters, featuring Prabhas and Sukumaran in a rugged avatar, have already generated substantial hype. However, a formidable rivalry awaits, as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is capturing equal attention. The looming question is: In the battle for the box office throne, which titan will emerge victorious?

3/5

'Salaar' is a two-part saga that explores friendship and enmity

Salaar will follow the tale of two friends who turn into bitter rivals. The first installment, titled Salaar: Part One: Cease Fire will reveal half of the story. During the interview, Neel emphasized that the upcoming film is distinct from KGF. "Audience should not expect another KGF from Salaar—Salaar is a world of its own." Notably, the film's trailer is set to be released on Friday.

4/5

When will the shooting for Part 2 begin?

"The story is so big, that it could make up for a proper six-hour film. There is enough content for the second part and the audience too will feel the same when they watch Salaar: Part One," mentioned Neel. He disclosed that he had written Salaar even before he started working on KGF. When asked about the second part's shooting timeline, the director cited logistical considerations but assured it would commence soon.

5/5

'He is a giant, who is very gentle'

Speaking highly of Prabhas, Neel praised his ability to convey both innocence and aggression. He remarked, "His personality perfectly suits for Salaar. He is a giant, who is very gentle." In a separate interview earlier, Sukumaran had shed light on his character, Vardharaja Mannaar. While he could not reveal much, Sukumaran said, "The crux of the story is very much between Prabhas's character and mine."