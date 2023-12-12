Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' aims for lucrative second week

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' aims for lucrative second week

Sam Bahadur﻿ is fierce, disciplined, and about to be on autopilot mode when it comes to its box office collection. The film has been lauded by many and the movie has been shifting its gears proportionately on weekends to stay stable on weekdays. The Sam Manekshaw biopic has a good window until Christmas releases to maximize its collection on the commercial front.

Inching closer to the Rs. 60 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 58.55 crore in India. Vicky Kaushal's performance has been praised by both critics and viewers. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

