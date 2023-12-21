'Dunki' versus 'Salaar': PVR-Inox renegotiates screening percentage amid backlash

By Aikantik Bag 12:34 pm Dec 21, 202312:34 pm

'Dunki' and 'Salaar' are clashing at the box office

The biggest box office clash of 2023 is taking place this weekend as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas's Salaar are locking horns. An earlier Bollywood Hungama report stated that Hombale Films have pulled out from PVR Inox in the southern markets after the latter indulged in alleged unfair trade practices by allotting 100% screenings to Dunki. Now, a new BH report suggests that PVR Inox is reevaluating its division after facing backlash on social media for unfair trade practices.

'Salaar' will get what it deserves at the single screens'

An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, "PVR Inox realized their error of judgment and are now looking to rectify their error without hurting any stakeholder. It's a publicly listed company and they don't wish to indulge in any unfair trade practice." "Salaar will get what it deserves at the single screens and all the showcasing at PVR Inox through the weekend will be dynamic."

Distributors chalking out the plan

Speaking about the screen allotment, the source stated, "Some single screens will have 2 shows each of Dunki and Salaar, whereas some will go ahead with 3 for Dunki and 1 for Salaar. It's a fair showcasing plan that is being chalked out and will be pitched to both Pen Marudhar and AA Films. Once both the parties agree, the bookings for Friday will open." As per advance bookings, Dunki is trailing behind Salaar.