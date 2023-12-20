SRK versus Prabhas: 'Salaar' withdraws from PVR-Inox in South India

By Aikantik Bag

'Dunki' and Salaar' are locking horns this weekend

When there is a clash of titans, the repercussions are heavy and this time it's Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan versus Rebel Star Prabhas. In a shocking turn of events, the makers of Salaar have pulled their movie from PVR Inox and Miraj multiplexes in the South Indian market. This bold move comes on the heels of the Dunki team allegedly demanding 100% screen time from single-screen theaters and forcing them to prioritize Dunki over Salaar.

SRK's lucrative deal with PVR Inox owner Ajay Bijli

As per Bollywood Hungama, an insider revealed that Khan personally contacted Ajay Bijli, the owner of PVR Inox, and struck a lucrative deal. The source stated, "Being a market leader, PVR Inox should have taken a firm stand against unfair trade practices. But rather, they have opted to openly favor Dunki. All the single screens managed by PVR Inox and Miraj favor Dunki over Salaar." Consequently, Salaar has withdrawn from these multiplex chains in the South Indian market.

Hombale team plans stern action against Bijli and PVR Inox

Salaar producer Hombale Films is reportedly planning to take strong action against Bijli and PVR Inox shortly. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is arriving in theaters on Thursday, whereas Salaar is arriving on Friday. As the screen-sharing fight is on, Dunki is trailing behind Salaar in terms of advance booking sales. As cinephiles, we are expecting an explosive box office show as we bid adieu to 2023!

