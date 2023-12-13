'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi to start filming in March 2024

'Ramayana Part One' is aiming for 2025 release

Indian cinema and its obsession with Ramayana is a never-ending saga. From adaptations to making films based on the Ramayana structure, Indian cinema has been doing it all. Ever since Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was announced, fans have been expecting a magnum opus from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Now, a Pinkvilla report suggests that the epic drama will go on floors in March 2024 and Kapoor will be traveling to Los Angeles for pre-production work.

Yash to join 'Ramayana' cast in July 2024

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and stated, "The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar-winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic. The makers intend to introduce a new technology of filmmaking with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted multiple times." Rocking Star Yash, who takes on the role of Raavan, will join the team in July 2024 after completing a significant portion of his upcoming film, Toxic.

Potential release date of the film

The source disclosed that Yash has an extended appearance in Ramayana Part One, which centers on the story development of Ram and Sita, along with Hanuman's character introduction. Part Two will delve into Raavan's character arc. The official announcement for Ramayana is anticipated soon, with Part One of the trilogy set for release in the latter half of 2025. Reportedly, the filmmakers have approached Sunny Deol for the role of Hanuman, but he has yet to confirm his involvement.