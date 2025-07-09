Page Loader
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' is IMDb's most anticipated film of 2025
'Coolie' is slated for August 2025 release

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 09, 2025
10:57 am
What's the story

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie has emerged as the most anticipated Indian movie of 2025, according to IMDb's mid-year data. Mid-Day reported that the rankings, which will be officially released on Thursday, are based on page views from over 250 million monthly visitors to the site. The actioner also stars Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Director's insight

'War 2,' 'The Raja Saab' follow

Kanagaraj attributed the film's anticipation to the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly four decades. He said, "The reunion of legends Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after 38 years has created magic on screen." "This recognition reflects the excitement our fans have shown worldwide." Following Coolie in the list of anticipated films are Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 and Prabhas's The Raja Saab.

Popularity ranking

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is the most popular film

The data also revealed that Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has been the most popular film of 2025 so far, based on votes. Laxman Utekar, who directed the film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, expressed his happiness over his film being at the top spot. "What makes this recognition special is that it comes directly from the fans," he said. The Tamil dramedy Dragon and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Suriya's Retro are also among the top five films.