Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' is IMDb's most anticipated film of 2025

Kanagaraj attributed the film's anticipation to the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly four decades. He said, "The reunion of legends Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after 38 years has created magic on screen." "This recognition reflects the excitement our fans have shown worldwide." Following Coolie in the list of anticipated films are Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR 's War 2 and Prabhas 's The Raja Saab.

Popularity ranking

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is the most popular film

The data also revealed that Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has been the most popular film of 2025 so far, based on votes. Laxman Utekar, who directed the film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, expressed his happiness over his film being at the top spot. "What makes this recognition special is that it comes directly from the fans," he said. The Tamil dramedy Dragon and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Suriya's Retro are also among the top five films.