Jr NTR's 'Devara 2' to begin filming in 2026: Report

By Isha Sharma 11:20 am Nov 11, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to Jr NTR's Devara, Devara Part 2, will go on floors in the first half of 2026, with February being eyed as the start date, per OTTplay. The script is still being worked on and preparations will begin once it is finalized. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara was released in September to mixed reviews and co-starred Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

NTR's busy schedule pushes the shoot to 2026

The reason behind the delay in the start of Devara Part 2 is NTR's busy schedule in 2025, which includes projects like War 2 and an untitled film with Prashanth Neel. The former project, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, is a part of YRF Spy Universe. It will be released in August 2025, while Devara 2 aims to hit theaters by 2026 end.

Know more about 'Devara'

IMDb describes Devara's plot as, "An epic action saga set against coastal lands, which briefs about rip-roaring, emotionally charged incidents in the periodic timeline, also comprises the titular protagonist being the rescuer to deprived and fear to evildoers." NTR played dual roles in the film, while Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and Zarina Wahab were seen in supporting roles. It's streaming on Netflix.