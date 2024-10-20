Summarize Simplifying... In short Shraddha Kapoor is set to feature in a special song for the highly anticipated film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The sequel, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and scored by Devi Sri Prasad, aims to recreate the buzz generated by the first film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', which is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is expected to compete with Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', which also stars Mandanna. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' releases on December 6

Shraddha Kapoor to feature in 'Pushpa 2' special song: Report

By Isha Sharma 12:28 pm Oct 20, 202412:28 pm

What's the story Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule will reportedly feature Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor in a special song, reported 123Telugu. However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is awaited. The movie, directed by Sukumar, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. It releases on December 6.

Previous dance number in 'Pushpa'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a similar dance number in 'Pushpa'

To recall, Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the internet ablaze through her performance on Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. The makers are likely looking at recreating a similar level of hype for the sequel, and Kapoor, having recently won hearts with the song Aayi Nayi, fits the bill. So far, the makers have released two songs: Pushpa Pushpa and Sooseki.

Movie details

'Pushpa 2' is a pan-Indian project with high expectations

Pushpa 2: The Rule is being made on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers. The film's music is by Devi Sri Prasad. The first part of the movie, Pushpa: The Rise, was a massive hit and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Pushpa 2 will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, also featuring Mandanna.