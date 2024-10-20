Summarize Simplifying... In short Kannada cinema star, Kichcha Sudeep's mother, Sanjeev, has passed away due to age-related health issues.

Kichcha Sudeep's mother has passed away

By Isha Sharma 12:20 pm Oct 20, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Saroja Sanjeev, the mother of popular Kannada superstar and Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep, passed away on Sunday. Though her exact age isn't known, reports suggest she was in her 80s. Sanjeev reportedly breathed her last at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar where she was undergoing treatment for age-related health complications. Despite the medical team's efforts to stabilize her, she succumbed to her illness early morning around 7:00am.

Actor's support

Sudeep was by his mother's side during her final moments

Sudeep, who enjoys a massive influence in Kannada cinema, was reportedly by his mother's side in her last moments. Sanjeev had been suffering from health issues for a long time and her health had worsened in the last few weeks. The actor has always spoken fondly about his mother and how she supported him throughout his career.

Industry mourning

Condolences pour in for Sudeep's family

The news of Sanjeev's death has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry, with many expressing their condolences. Fans, colleagues, and industry members have been extending their sympathies to Sudeep and his family during this difficult time. Per ETimes, the last rites will take place at Wilson Garden crematorium at 5:00pm today.