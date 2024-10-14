Summarize Simplifying... In short A cryptic tweet by filmmaker Varma, hinting at a gangster, superstar, and politician, has sparked online speculation.

Users on social media platform X have drawn parallels to real-life figures, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, actor Salman Khan, and recently deceased politician Baba Siddique.

Users on social media platform X have drawn parallels to real-life figures, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, actor Salman Khan, and recently deceased politician Baba Siddique.

The tweet reflects the current tension in India following Siddique's murder, for which the Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility, warning those who support Khan or the Dawood gang.

RGV's cryptic tweet on 'gangster, superstar, politician' stirs controversy

By Tanvi Gupta 04:19 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently set social media on fire with a post that summed up a storyline straight out of real life involving crime, politics, and celebrity culture. His tweet on X read: "A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER'S death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING order some of his GANG of 700...to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR."

They will thrash Bollywood writer with this story: RGV

Varma further claimed that the alleged culprit is being protected by the government while in prison, with his spokesperson operating from overseas. He also noted that if a Bollywood writer were to craft such a storyline, it would likely be dismissed as too outrageous and unrealistic. "If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this, they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever," he concluded his post without naming anyone.

Netizens drew parallels to real-life figures

Varma's tweet triggered a flurry of interpretations and reactions from users on X (formerly Twitter), who immediately drew parallels between his story and real-life personalities in the Indian entertainment and political scene. One user wrote, "Real life names here: Lawyer (Gangster): Lawrence Bishnoi; Superstar: Salman Khan; Politician: Baba Siddique (recently shot dead by his gang)." Another user couldn't believe how bizarre the plot was, writing, "What a crazy plot! It sounds too outrageous to be real!"

Varma's tweet mirrors ongoing tensions in India

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, who was shot in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday. In a Facebook post, they stated, "Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life...Anyone who helps Salman or the Dawood gang should be prepared." The Mumbai Police are investigating the post's authenticity as it is being virally circulated.