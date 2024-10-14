JioCinema documentary captures magic of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash
A documentary highlighting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish three-day pre-wedding celebrations has been released on JioCinema. The Jamnagar, Gujarat event earlier this year saw several celebrities being flown in from across India and the world. The documentary shows Bollywood power couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal performing aarti with the Ambani family.
Nita Ambani's wishes and celebrity appearances in documentary
The documentary also features other Indian celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar. In the trailer for the documentary on JioCinema app—a platform owned by the Ambanis—Nita Ambani is seen expressing her wishes for her son's wedding. "Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts...I wanted to celebrate our roots... I wanted it to be a tribute to our arts and cultures."
Check out the trailer here
Pre-wedding functions and wedding ceremony details revealed
The pre-wedding functions in Jamnagar lasted three days and featured events such as 'An Evening in Everland,' a cocktail party, 'A Walk on the Wildside' at Ambani's animal rescue center Vantara with a jungle theme, 'Mela Rouge,' a carnival, 'Shubh Hashtakshar,' and 'Maha Aarti.' An international cruise was also organized for another set of pre-wedding celebrations. Finally, in July, the wedding ceremony was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, over three days.