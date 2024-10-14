Summarize Simplifying... In short A documentary on JioCinema app captures the grandeur of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, featuring Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar.

The three-day celebration in Jamnagar included unique events like a jungle-themed party at Ambani's animal rescue center and an international cruise.

The wedding ceremony took place in July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Watch the documentary on the grand pre-wedding on JioCinema

JioCinema documentary captures magic of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:13 am Oct 14, 202411:13 am

What's the story A documentary highlighting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish three-day pre-wedding celebrations has been released on JioCinema. The Jamnagar, Gujarat event earlier this year saw several celebrities being flown in from across India and the world. The documentary shows Bollywood power couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal performing aarti with the Ambani family.

Celebrity participation

Nita Ambani's wishes and celebrity appearances in documentary

The documentary also features other Indian celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar. In the trailer for the documentary on JioCinema app—a platform owned by the Ambanis—Nita Ambani is seen expressing her wishes for her son's wedding. "Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts...I wanted to celebrate our roots... I wanted it to be a tribute to our arts and cultures."

Twitter Post

Check out the trailer here

Wedding details

Pre-wedding functions and wedding ceremony details revealed

The pre-wedding functions in Jamnagar lasted three days and featured events such as 'An Evening in Everland,' a cocktail party, 'A Walk on the Wildside' at Ambani's animal rescue center Vantara with a jungle theme, 'Mela Rouge,' a carnival, 'Shubh Hashtakshar,' and 'Maha Aarti.' An international cruise was also organized for another set of pre-wedding celebrations. Finally, in July, the wedding ceremony was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, over three days.