Did Tesla steal 'I, Robot' designs? Director Proyas thinks so!

Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Alex Proyas, the director of the 2004 science fiction film I, Robot, has accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of plagiarizing designs from his movie for Tesla's new robots. The controversy erupted after discerning social media users noted striking similarities between the futuristic mechanics in Proyas's film and the prototypes unveiled by Musk. Proyas voiced his displeasure on the X/Twitter platform with a post that read: "Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?"

Proyas highlighted similarities with side-by-side images

To back up his claim, Proyas shared side-by-side images of I, Robot's autonomous police force and Tesla's Optimus bot. He also compared a transport vehicle from his film with Tesla's Robovan, and a futuristic car featured in I, Robot with Tesla's Cybercab. The Oscar-nominated blockbuster I, Robot is set in 2035 Chicago and explores a world where human-like androids occupy public service positions.

Musk unveiled new robots at 'We, Robot' event

Meanwhile, for those unaware, Musk unveiled his new robots at Tesla's "We, Robot" event on Thursday. The event, which was rescheduled from August to October due to necessary tech modifications, was held at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. Among the highlights were the Optimus robots that initially appeared unmanned but were later revealed as being teleoperated by humans in real time.

Tesla's new robots and their features

The Optimus robots were the biggest draw at the event, serving drinks and mingling with the crowd. However, there was a debate if these robots were fully autonomous or remotely controlled. Musk also unveiled the Cybercab, a self-driving robotaxi with wing-like doors and no steering wheel or pedals. He introduced the Robovan, as well, a self-driving bus that can carry goods for up to 20 people.

Meanwhile, Proyas is busy with his upcoming projects

Amid the controversy, Proyas is in Sydney, Australia shooting his upcoming sci-fi satire film R.U.R. starting October 21. He is best known for directing The Crow (1994) and Dark City (1998). Of late, he has been sharing his thoughts on AI and the overall film industry through his Patreon account.