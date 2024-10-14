Summarize Simplifying... In short K-pop star Jin is set to release his first solo album post-military service this November, exciting fans worldwide.

He recently shared some details about the album during a live session on Weverse.

Besides music, Jin has also been busy with other projects, including filming for a Netflix variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B, and even carrying the torch for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jin is preparing for a new album

BTS: Jin's first post-military solo album is dropping this November!

By Tanvi Gupta 10:53 am Oct 14, 202410:53 am

What's the story BTS member Jin is all set to make a grand solo comeback with a new album. This will be his first solo project since his military discharge earlier this year. On Monday, several reports confirmed that the album is scheduled to be released in November. BigHit Music, BTS's agency, released a statement to Soompi saying, "Jin is currently preparing for a new album with the goal of releasing it in November."

Anticipation builds

Fans eagerly await Jin's solo album

Naturally, the news of K-pop sensation Jin's upcoming album has sent fans into a tizzy. One fan wrote, "I can't wait to hear Jin's first solo album. Without his entire band gang (who are supposed to be busy in Korea for some months), JIN`s talent and artistry are sure to shine through." Another fan wrote, "November can't come soon enough," emphasizing the anticipation.

Album details

Jin shared album insights during a live session

In a recent live session on Weverse, Jin spilled some beans about his upcoming album. He revealed, "It's been a while since I finished recording...The mix and masters for songs finished a few weeks ago, too." He also jokingly added that he could play the songs right then but refrained from doing so as "the company would get mad." The K-pop idol previously teased an album when he commented on Jimin's June announcement, saying, "Jimin, it's me next."

Post-discharge projects

Jin's post-military activities include Netflix variety show

Along with his album preparations, Jin revealed that he had also filmed for a Netflix variety show titled Kian's Bizarre B&B. Since his military discharge, Jin has been unstoppable, starting with hosting a fan hug meet and carrying the torch for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Recently, he made headlines by removing one of his most popular solo tracks, Super Tuna—which had 136M streams—from all music platforms. He then replaced it with an extended version of the song.