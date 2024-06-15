In brief Simplifying... In brief K-pop sensation Jungkook has made history as the first Korean soloist with seven UK chart hits, including his latest track 'Never Let Go' which debuted at No.1 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart.

The song, part of BTS Festa 2024, also topped the iTunes Worldwide Top Songs chart, marking his seventh solo song to achieve such global acclaim.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and other BTS members are serving in various roles in the military. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jungkook makes history on UK chart

Jungkook becomes 1st Korean soloist with 7 UK chart hits

By Tanvi Gupta 03:27 pm Jun 15, 202403:27 pm

What's the story In a historic feat, BTS's Jungkook has become the first Korean soloist to have seven songs featured on the UK's official singles chart! His latest release, Never Let Go, debuted on the chart while he was serving in the military. The song—which he wrote and produced himself—was a gift to his fans, marking BTS's 11th anniversary. It is also his seventh song to debut on this prestigious chart, with previous entries including collaborations with international artists and solo tracks.

Chart dominance

Jungkook's consistent Top 10 success on UK Singles Chart

Jungkook has previously secured a place in the Top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart four times consecutively with his solo tracks. His songs, Seven feat. Latto, 3D feat. Jack Harlow, TOO MUCH, and Standing Next to You have all achieved high rankings, reaching 3rd, 5th, 10th, and 6th places respectively. This record establishes him as the K-pop solo singer with the most Top 10 records on this chart.

Chart triumphs

Earlier, 'Never Let Go' achieved multiple chart successes

Never Let Go debuted at No.1 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No. 3 on the Official Singles Sales Chart in its release week. The song is part of BTS Festa 2024, an event commemorating BTS's formation anniversary, and Jungkook described it as a song that was not initially planned for the ARMY, referring to BTS's fanbase. This song marks Jungkook's latest solo release following his debut album Golden in 2023, which entered the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Music streaming success

Song also became Jungkook's seventh track to top iTunes

Never Let Go has also stormed to the top of the iTunes Worldwide Top Songs chart, claiming the No. 1 spot. This achievement adds to his already illustrious record, marking his seventh solo song to achieve such widespread acclaim. Previously, hits like Seven topped charts in 115 countries, while Stay Alive and 3D followed closely with 110 regions each. Additionally, his FIFA 2022 anthem Dreamers reached No. 1 in 106 countries, with My Time rounding out his remarkable streak.

Status

What BTS members are currently busy with

Jungkook, along with Jimin, is currently serving in the 5th Infantry Division. J-Hope has taken on the role of assistant drill instructor. SUGA began basic training at the Nonsan Army Training Centre in September 2023. V was recently spotted performing patrolling duties as part of the ROK's special defense team, having graduated as an elite trainee alongside RM in January. Meanwhile, Jin, aged 30, returned on Wednesday after completing his training at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center.