Joe Alwyn's magazine cover seemingly references Taylor Swift's 'London Boy'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:20 pm Jun 15, 202403:20 pm

What's the story The Sunday Times Style magazine ignited online speculation on Friday with its forthcoming cover featuring 33-year-old actor Joe Alwyn, known for his recent role in Kinds of Kindness. The cover, showcasing Alwyn in a blue collared sweater, bore the headline "London Boy: What Joe Alwyn Did Next." This immediately prompted readers to question if the headline was a nod to Taylor Swift's song London Boy from her 2019 album Lover.

Swift's 'London Boy' believed to reference Alwyn

Swift and Alwyn were romantically involved two years before the release of her album Lover, which debuted during their relationship. The track London Boy includes lyrics such as "But somethin' happened, I heard him laughin' / I saw the dimples first and then I heard the accent," leading fans to believe they reference Alwyn. Their six-year romance concluded in early April 2023. At that time, reports described the breakup as amicable and "not dramatic."

Swift's latest album also sparked Alwyn-related theories

Speculation also surrounds Swift's recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, particularly the song So Long London. Fans theorize this track is another reference to Alwyn, citing lyrics like "I stopped trying to make him laugh/ Stopped trying to drill the safe," and mentions of "the house in the Heath" she left behind. In a December 2023 Time cover interview, Swift hinted at the song's theme of attempting to salvage a failing relationship and coping with loneliness.

Swift and Alwyn's breakup: A personal story

After their split, a source informed PEOPLE that Alwyn wished to keep his relationship with Swift as "his own personal story." While Alwyn's current relationship status remains unknown, an insider revealed in April that "he's dating and happy." Following his breakup with Swift, Alwyn has been actively pursuing his acting career. His film Kinds of Kindness, co-starring Emma Stone, is set to release on June 21.

Swift's new relationship: A public affair

Meanwhile, Swift is now romantically involved with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In her conversation with Time, she discussed how being "public" with their romance has been a different experience. She stated, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care." "And we're just proud of each other."