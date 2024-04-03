Next Article

Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire now—thanks to 'Eras Tour'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:05 am Apr 03, 202411:05 am

What's the story The annual unveiling of Forbes World's Billionaires List for 2024 was a record-breaker—boasting 2,781 individuals with 10-figure fortunes. This year saw the addition of 141 fresh entries, surpassing the previous high set in 2021 by an additional 26 individuals. Pop sensation Taylor Swift made a power move onto the list, amassing $1.1B. She's now the first musician to crack the billionaire code—thanks solely to the power of her hit songs and performances.

The combined wealth of the billionaires in the 2024 list has reached an astounding $14.2T. Despite global adversities, the collective wealth of these billionaires has surged by 120% over the last decade, according to the publication. The US leads the billionaire count with an unprecedented 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7T. Following closely is China, including Hong Kong, with 473 billionaires. India set a new record with 200 billionaires whose combined assets total $954B.

Swift's 'Eras Tour' became highest-grossing tour of all time

Swift has made her debut on the list with an estimated net worth of $1.1B. Her ascension to billionaire status is largely attributed to her record-breaking Eras Tour. Spanning five continents and a whopping 152 shows, the tour kicked off on March 17, 2023, and is slated to wrap up on December 8. Leaving a global mark, the tour became the first to break the $1B mark in revenue, cementing its place as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Swift's property portfolio and recent accolades

In addition to her music career, the Anti-Hero crooner also owns an impressive collection of properties in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville, and a coastal mansion in Rhode Island. Speaking of her recent accolades, she recently clinched her fourth Grammy for Best Album, the highest number won by any artist. Moreover, the esteemed Time Magazine also named her the Person of the Year in 2023.

Her personal life makes headlines, too

The pop star is gearing up to release her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Her relationship with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has also been in the spotlight. Born on December 13, 1989, in Pennsylvania, Swift began her professional songwriting career as a teenager and initially signed with Nashville's Big Machine Records as a country artist before transitioning to pop music.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Top 3 on billionaires list

France's Bernard Arnault—founder, chairman, and CEO of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company—and his family lead the Forbes 2024 Billionaires List with an estimated net worth of $233B. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in second place with a net worth of $195B. Meanwhile, Amazon's Jeff Bezos rounds out the top three, boasting an estimated net worth of $194B, per the publication.