Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' shows exuberant hold on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 10:38 am Apr 03, 202410:38 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar and there's no arguing about it. The actor is also the master of delivering successful remakes at the box office. In the era of OTT, when remakes are not working at the box office, Devgn has stood tall. The recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan is steady and stable in its fourth week.

Box office

Inching closer to the ₹150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned ₹55 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned ₹139.9 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn. It is a remake of Gujarati film Vash.

