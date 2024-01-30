Blocked searches

Workarounds found to bypass blocked searches on X

Despite X's efforts to block Swift searches, users discovered ways to circumvent the restrictions. By rearranging the words in the search query or enclosing Swift's full name in quotation marks, users could still access results related to the singer. Images also continued to appear under the Media tab for terms that are otherwise blocked. X previously stated they were "actively removing all identified images" and taking action against accounts posting them.

Statement

'We'll continue to be vigilant': X on the matter

Fans of the singer started a "Protect Taylor Swift" trend on X. After initially blocking Swift searches, the Linda Yaccarino-led platform said in a statement on Monday (local time), "Search has been re-enabled and we will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it." Earlier, reports suggested that Swift is considering legal action against the websites hosting the images, which were allegedly created using Microsoft Designer.

Reactions

When SAG-AFTRA, White House responded to the controversy

Calling the pictures "upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning," Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strongly reacted to Swift's sexually explicit images. They added, "The development and dissemination of fake images—especially those of a lewd nature—without someone's consent must be made illegal." SAG-AFTRA's position aligned with the White House's concerns, voiced by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a news briefing. She deemed the deepfakes "very alarming."

Deepfake victims

Other celebrities who faced deepfake harassment

For those unaware, deepfakes are a form of synthetic media employing AI and algorithms to manipulate both audio and visual elements. Unfortunately, Swift isn't the first celebrity to fall victim to deepfake harassment. In India, Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna also faced deepfake manipulation. In November 2023, a video featuring British-Indian influencer Zara Patel went viral, showcasing her face seamlessly edited using AI to resemble Mandanna.