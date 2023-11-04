X apparently selling unused user handles now: Report

By Akash Pandey 10:50 pm Nov 04, 202310:50 pm

It's unclear if "Handle Marketplace" for users to sell accounts is now in place

X is now reportedly trying to sell "disused" user handles. This program has been rumored for a year but seems to have been initiated recently. According to Forbes, emails are being sent to potential buyers following hints from X's billionaire owner Elon Musk last year. Musk had mentioned plans to free up handles taken by "bots and trolls" earlier. In November 2022, he posted about "freeing them up next month."

Company might be working on 'handle marketplace'

Forbes has obtained emails revealing that X's handle team is working on a potential handle marketplace for purchasing account names left unused by original registrants. In some cases, X even requested a $50,000 flat fee to start a purchase. The company has recently updated its @handle guidelines, processes, and fees. Rumors have circulated for months about the Musk-led company's intentions to implement such a program.

Inactive usernames can't be released: Existing policy

X's current username registration policy states that inactive usernames can't be released. The "inactive account policy" advises users to log in every 30 days to avoid being considered inactive. This remains unchanged as the rumored handle marketplace rolls out. Interestingly, Musk might want to use this marketplace service to buy at least one account, i.e., @handle, which hasn't posted since 2019. As the handle marketplace gains traction, it will be interesting to see users' and potential buyers' response to it.