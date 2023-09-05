Musk accuses Anti-Defamation League for drop in X's ad revenue

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 05, 2023 | 10:59 am 2 min read

Musk accused ADL of "trying to kill" X since he acquired the platform

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has announced plans to file a defamation lawsuit against Anti-Defamation League (ADL)—a US-based organization that works against antisemitism, extremism, and bigotry. Musk accuses the ADL of falsely labeling him and X as antisemitic. These accusations have led to a 60% drop in X's US advertising revenue, per the world's richest person. This development follows Musk's recent support for the hashtag #BanTheADL, which was trending on X last week.

ADL is putting pressure on advertisers: Musk

Musk claims ADL's "pressure on advertisers" is responsible for X's lower-than-normal ad revenue in the US. Between April 1, 2023, and early May, X's US ad revenue totaled $88 million, which marks a 59% decrease from the previous year, per the New York Times. Musk said ADL has been "trying to kill" X since he acquired the platform by falsely accusing it and him of being "antisemitic," adding that he was "pro free speech," and "against antisemitism of any kind."

ADL has previously reported rise in antisemitic speech on X

Antisemitic hate speech on X, however, has been an issue long before Musk's acquisition of the platform. Back in 2016, the ADL reported an increase in antisemitic hate speech targeted at journalists. Since Musk's takeover, reports of hate speech have persisted. Musk himself was called out for invoking antisemitic tropes by targeting Jewish billionaire George Soros as well as engaging with antisemitic content on X.

