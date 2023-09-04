Amitabh Bachchan's voice to authenticate payments on PhonePe SmartSpeakers

Amitabh Bachchan's voice to authenticate payments on PhonePe SmartSpeakers

Written by Rishabh Raj September 04, 2023

Currently, there are four million SmartSpeakers in use by merchant partners

PhonePe, the Indian digital payment platform, has teamed up with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan to introduce a unique celebrity voice feature for its SmartSpeakers. This feature allows customers to confirm payments using Bachchan's iconic voice, enhancing the payment experience for both merchants and customers. Initially available in Hindi and English, the celebrity voice feature will soon expand to other languages.

Transforming the payment experience

Previously, merchants using feature phones relied heavily on SMS for payment validation. With PhonePe SmartSpeakers, the process is streamlined. They provide voice payment notifications in multiple Indian languages, offer up to four days of battery life, dedicated data connectivity, a battery level LED indicator, audio alerts for low battery levels, and a replay button for the last transaction. Currently, four million SmartSpeakers are used by merchant partners across 19,000 postal codes in India.

How to enable Amitabh Bachchan's voice feature

Merchants can activate the celebrity voice feature through the PhonePe for Business app by following a few simple steps. First, open the app and go to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen. Then, under 'My SmartSpeaker,' click on 'SmartSpeaker Voice' and choose Bachchan's voice in your preferred language. Finally, click 'Confirm' to activate the voice, and your device will reboot with the updated language set to Bachchan's voice.

PhonePe has also entered stock broking business

Since their debut a year ago, PhonePe's SmartSpeakers have gained significant traction, covering more than 90% of the country. The addition of Bachchan's voice will further boost the popularity of the PhonePe SmartSpeaker for merchants and customers alike. Separately, the company has also forayed into the stock broking segment by launching Share.Market. The new platform allows users to open trading accounts and invest in mutual funds, stocks, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

