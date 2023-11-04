How you can add song lyrics to Instagram Reels

The feature is rolling out to both iOS and Android users

Instagram has announced a new feature allowing users to add song lyrics to their Reels. This update on this feature, previously available only for Instagram Stories, was shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his Broadcast Channel. "We've seen people manually add lyrics to Reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself," Mosseri stated. Here's how to add song lyrics to your Reels.

Steps to add song lyrics to Reels

Adding song lyrics to Instagram Reels is similar to how they are added to Stories. Firstly, while uploading the Reel, you need to tap on the music icon and select a song. Once you swipe left, lyrics will be added, eliminating manual input. This long-due update is a welcome change for users who previously had to add song lyrics manually. It is rolling out for both iOS and Android users.

Upcoming creative features and recent updates

According to Mosseri, Instagram is also developing new creative features for Reels, with more information expected soon. Recently, the platform introduced a feature for users to invite up to three friends to co-author a Reel. It also added the "Add Yours" ability, allowing creators to invite followers to participate in prompts or challenges on Reels.

Instagram exploring new features to improve user experience

In addition to the latest update, Instagram is testing features such as allowing followers to submit photos and videos for inclusion in a user's posts. It is also exploring an option for users to view posts only from Meta Verified accounts. These enhancements aim to improve user experience and creativity on the platform, giving users more control and also helping businesses and creators get discovered.