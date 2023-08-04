How Instagram, Facebook creators are influencing shopping habits of Indians

Written by Athik Saleh August 04, 2023 | 06:46 pm 1 min read

Most Diwali shoppers admitted to being influenced by creators

Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook are playing a significant role in shaping customers' buying choices, especially during festive seasons like Diwali. A recent YouGov study commissioned by Meta revealed that 66% of Diwali shoppers were influenced by creators on the two platforms. With the upcoming festivities, Meta India expects this trend to persist, emphasizing the importance of personalized ads and content for consumers.

Shoppers believe Instagram, Facebook videos make purchases easy

According to Arun Srinivas, Meta's head of ads business in India, 69% of Indian shoppers agreed it is easy to complete Diwali shopping with "personalized products and gift suggestions" on Facebook and Instagram. The demand for regional language content is on the rise, with 76% of Diwali shoppers preferring local language advertising. Additionally, eight out of 10 Diwali shoppers watch videos on Meta platforms.

AI and AR/VR are increasing Meta's influence over shoppers

Most people depend on Reels for their shopping-related advice. AI also plays a significant role in providing curated shopping content to users. Meta aims to help advertisers achieve better outcomes and reach their target audiences more effectively with AI. There is also a marked increase in the number of people that rely on AR/VR tools for shopping.

