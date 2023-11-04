Samsung launches flagship-grade ISOCELL GNK mobile image sensor: Check features

Samsung has unveiled the ISOCELL GNK as its latest high-end mobile image sensor. Boasting a 50MP resolution, a large 1/1.3-inch sensor size, and a 1.2μm pixel size, the sensor promises exceptional image quality, autofocus performance, and video capabilities. This new addition to the company's ISOCELL lineup marks a significant advancement in imaging technology. It comes equipped with a range of advanced features, specifications, and enhancements surpassing those of current sensors, designed to capture scenes to the fullest.

Offers high dynamic range, Dual Pixel Pro autofocus

The ISOCELL GNK's high dynamic range (HDR) performance is a standout feature. It integrates staggered HDR technology and three distinct ISO modes, delivering images with a dynamic range of up to 102dB. This ensures photos with exceptional detail, vibrant colors, and lifelike images in highly dynamic scenes. The sensor also features Dual Pixel Pro autofocus technology for superior autofocus capabilities. This innovative system uses two photodiodes per pixel, enabling ultra-fast and precise autofocus on moving subjects throughout the entire frame.

Snsor gets tetrapixel technology for low-light photography

In low-light scenarios, the ISOCELL GNK excels with tetrapixel technology. Combining neighboring pixels, the sensor enhances light sensitivity and produces impressive image quality. Additionally, the on-chip remosaic technology maximizes tetrapixel benefits in bright lighting, resulting in exceptional 50MP images that adapt to different lighting conditions.

Delivers impeccable video recording capabilities

For video recording, the ISOCELL GNK supports 8K video at 30fps with minimal loss in the field of view. It also offers autofocus and HDR video in full-HD mode at frame rates as high as 240fps, making it ideal for capturing detailed moments with precision and clarity. This new camera sensor from Samsung sets a standard for mobile photography and enhances the smartphone photography experience.