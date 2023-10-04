Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone goes official: Check price, features

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone goes official: Check price, features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:39 pm Oct 04, 202312:39 pm

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE boasts a triple rear camera setup

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally introduced its Galaxy S23 FE smartphone. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60-120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 processor (depending on region). The phone also features vapor chamber cooling and comes with Android 13-based One UI 5.1. It promises four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

2/4

Camera capabilities and design enhancements

Galaxy S23 FE boasts a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. Selfie lovers will appreciate the 10MP (f/2.4) front camera, which offers advanced digital image stabilization (VDIS) and optical image stabilizer (OIS). For the first time in FE series, the S23 FE rocks a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an aluminum frame. It is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

3/4

Battery life and storage options

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It houses 8GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage. The device also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Type-C port, and Dolby Atmos support. It supports a range of connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, and NFC.

4/4

How much does it cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available in a variety of fun colors, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, and Tangerine. The device carries a starting price tag of $599 (around Rs. 49,800). It will be available globally on October 5.