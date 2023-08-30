Fairphone 5 arrives to spur sustainable smartphone innovation: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 30, 2023 | 04:27 pm 2 min read

The device will get eight years of security updates (Photo credit: Fairphone)

Dutch firm Fairphone has launched its Fairphone 5 handset. It includes 10 replaceable modules, such as individual rear cameras and a user-replaceable 4,200mAh battery. The sustainable and repairable smartphone features a 6.46-inch (1224x2770 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers 30W fast charging, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a 50MP selfie shooter. The Fairphone 5 is IP55-rated for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability without sacrificing repairability.

Unmatched software support and warranty

Fairphone 5 uses an enterprise-focused Qualcomm chipset, the QCM6490. It is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card). The company is promising at least five major Android upgrades, eight years of security updates, and a five-year warranty for the handset. For its 2015 Fairphone 2 model, the company released its last software update earlier this year, providing an industry-leading seven years of updates.

Ethical material sourcing and partnerships

In addition to its repairable design, Fairphone emphasizes its ethical production method. The company uses more than a dozen sustainably sourced materials, with 70% of them being recycled or ethically mined. By collaborating with organizations such as the Fair Cobalt Alliance and the Alliance for Responsible Mining, Fairphone works to improve mining practices for materials like tungsten and lithium.

What about its pricing?

The Fairphone 5 carries a price tag of €699 (roughly Rs. 63,000) in the Eurozone and £619 (around Rs. 64,729) in the UK. Pre-orders for the device are open and shipping will commence on September 14. We do not know if it will arrive in India. The device comes in three shades: Blue, Black, and Transparent.

