Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TVs launched starting at Rs. 34,000

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 11:50 am 2 min read

The Crystal Vision TV 4K series offers 4K upscaling (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced its Crystal Vision 4K TV line-up in India. The televisions house Crystal Processor 4K, and offer one-billion true colors with PurColor technology. Starting at Rs. 33,990 for the 43-inch model, this series caters to the needs of price-conscious consumers. The new line-up is available via the brand's official website and Flipkart with no-cost EMI and Rs. 3,000 cashback offer.

You can choose from three screen sizes

The Crystal Vision TV series features three-side thin bezels. The range consists of 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. Each supports 4K resolution and HDR10+. The TVs feature OTS Lite for a rich on-screen motion experience. The built-in IoT light sensors adjust the display brightness automatically. Smart features like Bixby/Alexa Voice Assistant and video calling with SlimFit Cam are also included.

Advanced features for gaming and connectivity

The Crystal Vision TV series includes Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub, which offers access to Samsung TV Plus—the brand's free but ad-supported TV/video-on-demand service. The televisions pack two virtual speakers with 3D surround sound. They feature built-in IoT Hub and Smart Hub, which assemble entertainment, ambient and gaming devices together. The range also offers Auto Low Latency and Motion Xcelerator for gaming.

The Crystal Vision TVs take on Redmi's smart TVs

Samsung's Crystal Vision 4K TVs could significantly impact the Indian television market. With premium features and specifications catering to consumer needs, Samsung continues to attract buyers. The televisions aim to meet the demand of modern consumers seeking a smart TV with rich picture and audio quality, immersive gaming and advanced connected living features. The line-up competes against new Redmi smart TVs.