Samsung announces Tab S9 FE, Buds FE: See full specs

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 pm Oct 04, 202312:05 pm

The Tab S9 FE series come in two tablet sizes (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced new products to its Fan Edition line-up, including the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and the Galaxy Buds FE wireless earbuds. The Tab S9 FE range includes a 10.9-inch Tab S9 FE and a 12.4-inch Tab S9 FE+, both available in Wi-Fi-only and 5G options. The latest tablets come with IPS LCD displays with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. They offer Vision Booster technology for outdoor use and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series: Specifications and features

The Tab S9 FE runs on Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset. It offers 6GB/8GB RAM options, while the FE+ model has 8GB/12GB RAM choices. Storage for both versions ranges from 128GB to 256GB. Both tablets have a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera and an 8MP primary rear camera. The Tab S9 FE+ features an extra rear 8MP ultra-wide snapper. Tab S9 FE and the Plus models offer an 8,000mAh battery, and a 10,000mAh cell, respectively, with 45W fast charging support.

Galaxy Buds FE offer up to 21 hours of playtime

The Galaxy Buds FE are touted to be Samsung's most budget-friendly wireless earbuds yet. Each earbud gets three microphones, integrated touch controls, and support for AAC and SBC audio codecs. Samsung provides three sizes of silicone ear tips and two additional wingtips for a customizable fit. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with auto-switching between paired devices. They provide up to 21 hours of total playtime with its charging case included.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and Buds FE: Pricing, availability

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series comes in Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender colors. European pricing starts at €529 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the Tab S9 FE and €699 (about Rs. 60,900) for the Tab S9 FE+. Both tablets are IP68-rated and include a water and dust-resistant S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Buds FE is available in Graphite and White colors. It is priced at €109 (approximately Rs. 9,500). Both the tablets and earbuds may launch in India soon.