Samsung unveils Galaxy SmartTag2 with enhanced design, features, and battery

By Rishabh Raj 11:45 am Oct 05, 202311:45 am

In Normal mode, the battery lasts up to 500 days, a solid 50% increase from its predecessor

Samsung has introduced its new and improved SmartTag2, featuring a sturdier design, longer battery life, and some extra features. The updated design now sports a metal ring for added convenience. With the SmartTag2, users can take advantage of the new Lost Mode, which lets them input their contact info so anyone who finds the misplaced tag can simply scan it with their phone's NFC to get in touch with the owner.

Compass View and Power Saving Mode for improved user experience

The SmartTag2 also comes with a handy Compass View that points you in the exact direction of your lost item, making it a breeze to find. This feature only works with UWB-enabled devices like the Galaxy S Ultra series. Samsung has even thrown in a Power Saving Mode that can stretch battery life up to a whopping 700 days—double the previous model's lifespan. In Normal mode, the battery lasts up to 500 days, a 50% increase from the previous version.

Updated SmartThings Find app and automatic syncing

To go along with the SmartTag2 launch, Samsung has given its SmartThings Find app a makeover, complete with a full-screen map view and a sleek new interface. The app also lets users track down their SmartTag2 devices using their phone's camera, thanks to Bluetooth LE, UWB, and Augmented Reality tech. Plus, the SmartTag2 automatically syncs with new Galaxy phones when you are logged into the same Samsung account.

Enhanced security with "Unknown tag alerts"

Samsung has made user privacy a top priority by adding "Unknown tag alerts" to the SmartThings Find app. If an unfamiliar SmartTag is detected following a user, the app will send an alert to let them know someone might have planted a tracking device on them. This feature is designed to help prevent potential misuse of the SmartTags.

Global launch and pricing details

The Samsung SmartTag2 is set to hit the global market, including India, on October 11 with a price tag of $30. It's compatible only with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and requires a Samsung account login and SmartThings Find registration to work. The SmartTag2 is designed for use with Android 11 or later versions.