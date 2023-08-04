Technology

Samsung's Tab S9 FE models spotted on official site

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 07:40 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is tipped to cost Rs. 63,000 for its 6GB/128GB (Wi-Fi-only) model (Photo credit: OnLeaks and MediaPeanut)

Samsung recently conducted Galaxy Unpacked, unveiling a host of new products. Now, it seems to be gearing up to announce new FE-branded devices. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ tablets have appeared on the company's website, suggesting an imminent release. The monikers have been spotted by tipster Roland Quandt at the bottom of the Bixby product page on Samsung's France portal.

The new tablets will compete in the mid-range segment

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ will extend Samsung's tablet line-up, likely targeting consumers seeking a more affordable option than the premium Galaxy Tab S9 series. The tablets will also help Samsung maintain its status as one of the leading manufacturers. That said, releasing a toned-down range will be a strategic move by the brand to compete with other manufacturers.

An Exynos 1380 SoC might be used

While the full specs are still under wraps, rumors suggest that Exynos 1380 SoC will be common across both Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ models. The standard variant may offer a 10.9-inch LCD panel, whereas the Plus trim may settle for a 12.4-inch display. The devices will boot Android 13 with OneUI 5.1. They will support S Pen and keyboard connectivity.